Sanofi to bring 5 of its best-selling drugs to India

Bengaluru: French pharmaceutical major Sanofi is looking to launch as many as five of its best-selling global drugs in India as the company looks to revamp its strategy in the country.

This push comes against the backdrop of Sanofi's longer-term ambitions to widen its presence in India. "We believe it is still a very under-represented market," Rodolfo Hrosz, managing director – Sanofi India Ltd, told Mint in an interview. He added that this is an important region that the company is focusing on and has a lot more plans to further double down in India.

As part of its strategy, the company will introduce some new products, including its pre-mix insulin drug Soliqua, and Xenpozyme, which is used to treat late-onset pompe disease.

Other new drugs in the pipeline include Dupixent, which is used for eczema in adults, respiratory-virus drug Beyfortus and Mexiviazyme, according to a company statement.

It will also maximise access to Sanofi’s existing established portfolio in India, which includes Lantus, Clexane, Targocid, Allegra, Enterogermina, Combiflam Cardace and Cerezyme, among others.

Globally, the company has also made investments in artificial intelligence and sees the technology as an important role in R&D and innovation.

Sanofi also sees huge growth potential in diabetes treatments through a mix of remedial options that comprise a mix of oral treatments & injectables. For instance, Soliqua, will allow physicians to provide more tailored options for better diabetes management. There is also potential to grow for other brands such as Lantus and Toujeo in the treatment of diabetes.

Paris-based Sanofi aims to widen access through partnerships with companies like Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Emcure. Last week, the company announced a partnership with Dr Reddy's to promote and distribute paediatric and adult vaccine brands such as Hexaxim, Pentaxim, and Tetraxim. Similarly, Sanofi will distribute its Central Nervous System (CNS) product range in India, which includes six brands, including Frisium anti-epileptic drugs through its partnership with Cipla.

In its latest annual financial results, Sanofi India posted a total income of ₹29,164 million alongside a profit of ₹6,029 million. In the past year, the company's share price gained over 40%.

