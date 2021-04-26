Sanofi to help make Moderna covid-19 vaccine for US

France-based Sanofi said it would fill vials and finish packaging for Moderna’s vaccine at Sanofi’s plant in Ridgefield, N.J. A spokesman for Sanofi said the finished doses of Moderna’s vaccine would be for the U.S. supply in an agreement that runs through April 2022.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in