Sanofi to help make Moderna covid-19 vaccine for US
- The French drug maker intends to fill vials and finish packaging of as many as 200 million doses
Drugmaker Sanofi SA has signed an agreement to help manufacture as many as 200 million doses of Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine in the U.S. starting in September, Sanofi said Monday.
France-based Sanofi said it would fill vials and finish packaging for Moderna’s vaccine at Sanofi’s plant in Ridgefield, N.J. A spokesman for Sanofi said the finished doses of Moderna’s vaccine would be for the U.S. supply in an agreement that runs through April 2022.
