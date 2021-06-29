Sanofi said it will invest about 400 million euros ($476.4 million) in research and development of next-generation vaccines using mRNA technologies, which proved their efficiency in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The French drug giant, lagging its American competitors on the COVID vaccines front, added on Tuesday that its "mRNA Center of Excellence" would bring together approximately 400 employees.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA technologies demonstrated potential to deliver new vaccines faster than ever before," said Jean-Francois Toussaint, global head of R&D at Sanofi Pasteur.

"However, key areas of innovation such as thermostability and tolerability improvements will be critical to unlock the applications of mRNA in routine vaccination against a broader set of infectious diseases and across all ages," he added.





