Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 11:05 PM IST
As Sanofi and its British partner GlaxoSmithKline have delayed the launch of their shot to late 2021, the French company decided to approach Pfizer 'in order to be helpful as of now'
French pharma giant Sanofi will produce more than 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by its competitors Pfizer and BioNTech by the end of the year, CEO Paul Hudson told Le Figaro newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday.
Also Read | The Indian-Americans driving Biden’s agenda
HSBC says complying with law over suspension of Hong Kong activists' accounts2 min read . 10:38 PM IST
Paper Boat to launch online-only products, expand kirana reach3 min read . 05:29 PM IST
GAIL plans to launch pipeline InvIT before proposed split2 min read . 05:14 PM IST
Adani Ports to raise $500 mn via bonds2 min read . 11:20 PM IST
As Sanofi and its British partner GlaxoSmithKline have delayed the launch of their shot to late 2021, the French company decided to approach Pfizer "in order to be helpful as of now", Hudson said, adding that an agreement with the U.S. company had been reached.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.