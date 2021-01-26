Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

As Sanofi and its British partner GlaxoSmithKline have delayed the launch of their shot to late 2021, the French company decided to approach Pfizer 'in order to be helpful as of now'

French pharma giant Sanofi will produce more than 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by its competitors Pfizer and BioNTech by the end of the year, CEO Paul Hudson told Le Figaro newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday.

As Sanofi and its British partner GlaxoSmithKline have delayed the launch of their shot to late 2021, the French company decided to approach Pfizer "in order to be helpful as of now", Hudson said, adding that an agreement with the U.S. company had been reached.

