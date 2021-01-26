Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says
The logo of Sanofi is seen at the company's headquarters in Paris

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

1 min read . 11:05 PM IST Reuters

As Sanofi and its British partner GlaxoSmithKline have delayed the launch of their shot to late 2021, the French company decided to approach Pfizer 'in order to be helpful as of now'

French pharma giant Sanofi will produce more than 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by its competitors Pfizer and BioNTech by the end of the year, CEO Paul Hudson told Le Figaro newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday.

French pharma giant Sanofi will produce more than 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by its competitors Pfizer and BioNTech by the end of the year, CEO Paul Hudson told Le Figaro newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday.

Also Read | The Indian-Americans driving Biden’s agenda

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Also Read | The Indian-Americans driving Biden’s agenda

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

As Sanofi and its British partner GlaxoSmithKline have delayed the launch of their shot to late 2021, the French company decided to approach Pfizer "in order to be helpful as of now", Hudson said, adding that an agreement with the U.S. company had been reached.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.