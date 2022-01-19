NEW DELHI: Intel Corp. on Wednesday announced the appointment of Santosh Viswanathan as managing director, sales, marketing and communications group (SMG) for the company’s India unit. The role was previously held by longtime Intel executive Prakash Mallya, who is well known in industry circles, and will be moving to a global role at the company.

At the moment, Vishwanathan is a vice president at Intel’s SMG teams. He will be responsible for the company’s overall business in India, and will look to drive new revenue opportunities for the company in the country, adding new partners and more. Before being appointed in this new role, Vishwanathan was the MD for Intel’s Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Japan units.

He has worked at Intel for over 18 years and was a sales manager at Wipro before joining the chipmaker.

"Having started my Intel career in India about two decades ago, this is really an exciting homecoming for me. I am thrilled to be able to lead our operations here to tap into India’s explosive growth at this critical technology inflection point in its digital transformation journey and show how our technology will make a difference to one of the most important markets in the region," Vishwanathan said in a statement.

He has a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from the BMS College of Engineering in Bengaluru, and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the T.A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal. Intel’s leadership in India also includes Nivruti Rai, who serves as country head and is also a vice president at Intel Foundry Services.

