Sany India looks to increase exports, double production levels by 2025
Priyamvada C 5 min read 15 Jul 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Summary
- With the outlook for India's infrastructure and mining sector looking robust, Chinese equipment major Sany Group's Indian arm, Sany India is ramping up its capacity and increasing localization with an eye on domestic demand and growing its exports.
Bengaluru: Sany India, the Indian subsidiary of Chinese equipment maker Sany Group, is working on a plan to increase its exports and localization levels through the introduction of new products and establish the country as its global sourcing base, a top company executive told Mint.
