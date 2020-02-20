SAP advises ‘work from home’ after few employees test H1N1 positive

BENGALURU : German technology major SAP has advised its employees in India to work from home from 20-28 February, after a few cases of H1N1 (Swine flu) have been detected out of its Ecoworld office in north Bengaluru.

“The health of our employees is our priority and it is critical that we provide the current information and guidance to help limit the spread of H1N1 virus," SAP said in an internal email to employees.

As a precautionary measure, the company said that its offices across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gurugram will temporarily remain closed until further notice.

“If anyone of you or your family members have any symptoms of cold, cough with fever, please seek medical advice," SAP stated.

These developments come at a time when the coronavirus is creating panic world over and businesses are getting adversely impacted. Recently IBM dropped out of RSA's annual global security conference to be held from 24-28 February in San Francisco.