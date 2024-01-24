SAP announces 2 billion euro reconstruction plan affecting 8,000 roles, AI push
SAP intends to implement the program mainly through voluntary leave schemes and internal re-skilling measures, with an expectation to exit 2024 with a headcount similar to the current levels.
German software company SAP SE on January 23 revealed a restructuring plan amounting to 2 billion euros ($2.17 billion), which will affect 8,000 positions in the company, Reuters reported. The move will enhance SAP's focus on the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven business sectors, it said.