SAP appoints Kulmeet Bawa as president and MD of Indian subcontinent

Based in Gurugram, Bawa will report to Scott Russell, president of SAP Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ).

Bawa will be responsible for driving and delivering an “exceptional SAP experience" for employees and customers across our ecosystem, as well as guiding businesses in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to adopt a digital-first mindset, SAP said in a statement.

“The current pandemic environment requires companies to take swift action and accelerate digital transformation to become intelligent enterprises. At SAP, we are committed to support our customers and help them transform, scale and win," said Scott Russell, president, SAP APJ. “We are confident that Kulmeet’s track record of a customer-centric approach, his focus on people and effective team-work, coupled with deep industry knowledge, will propel SAP India to continued success," he added.

Most recently, Bawa was the chief operating officer for Resulticks where he led the growth strategy and execution of go-to-market for the organization. With cross functional experience of more than 25 years, Bawa has served with the Indian Army in the Armored Corps, subsequently moving to the corporate side.

He also led the India & South Asia market for Adobe helping businesses in digital transformation. Prior to that, he was with Microsoft Corporation and Sun Microsystems, managing enterprise strategies across industries and portfolios.

“As India acclimatizes to the new reality in the new normal, it is important for businesses to permeate digital technologies in every industry, institution, business process, and individual experience," said Bawa.

Of late, SAP has been focussing on the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India as part of which it also recently launched the Global Bharat program to enable Indian MSMEs become globally competitive by equipping them with digital technologies. According to SAP, 80% of the company’s customer base comprises of SMEs that have grown fast with the adoption of digital technologies.

