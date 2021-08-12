SAP India and Microsoft to skill 62,000 women in emerging tech

Bengaluru: Technology majors SAP India and Microsoft on Thursday launched a joint skilling program, TechSaksham, for empowering young women students from underserved communities to build careers in technology. Through this joint initiative, 62,000 women students will be skilled in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, web design, and digital marketing.

The program will partner with the AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) academy and education departments of state colleges, to support the professional development of faculty at participating institutes. In the first year of implementation, the initiative will train 1,500 teachers and each faculty trained will be equipped to support over 50 students in one year, impacting 60,000-75,000 students.

A collaborative, pan India initiative, this program will be implemented by Edunet Foundation, which will develop future-ready skills in young women graduating in sciences, engineering, computer applications, and vocational studies.

The program offers a core curriculum to understand the application of technology and activity-based engagements to implement the skills under expert mentors, ensuring job readiness. Students will also get an opportunity to showcase their work to business leaders and experts from local industries, helping establish early linkages with industry ecosystems.

“We have always been at the forefront in advancing digital inclusion and equity across India through our flagship programs like Code Unnati where we have enabled more than 1.8 million adolescents and children. Our partnership with Microsoft is an expansion of this vision where we focus on equipping the young women of our country with skills in emerging technologies like AI and cloud computing empowering them to be a part of the future ready workforce," said Kulmeet Bawa, president and managing director, SAP Indian Subcontinent.

Microsoft is deeply committed to democratizing access to technology, said Anant Maheshwari, president, Microsoft India. “As we rapidly move towards a digital economy, the skills of the future will look very different from the skills that are needed today. Digital fluency will not just be a competitive advantage but a necessity to qualify for jobs. This requires a massive effort to skill India’s talent and workforce. Our partnership with SAP reflects our commitment towards strengthening the skilling ecosystem and closing the digital skills gap," he said.

Select teachers and institutes will be identified during and after the first year of program implementation to establish a nodal centre in each target geography. In the subsequent years, these nodal centres will drive outreach to regional institutions and motivate students and teachers to participate in the program.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.