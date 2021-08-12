SAP India and Microsoft to skill 62,000 women in emerging tech

“We have always been at the forefront in advancing digital inclusion and equity across India through our flagship programs like Code Unnati where we have enabled more than 1.8 million adolescents and children. Our partnership with Microsoft is an expansion of this vision where we focus on equipping the young women of our country with skills in emerging technologies like AI and cloud computing empowering them to be a part of the future ready workforce," said Kulmeet Bawa, president and managing director, SAP Indian Subcontinent.