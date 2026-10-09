SAP India challenges order to restore software services to Nayara Energy

Mumbai: SAP India has moved the Delhi High Court to challenge a single-judge order directing it to restore software support services to Nayara Energy.

The German tech giant appealed the 21 September ruling by Justice Vikas Mahajan, which had granted Nayara’s application for the immediate restoration of suspended services under their agreement.

The matter was listed for hearing on Friday before a bench led by Justice Prathiba M. Singh, but was not taken up as the judge was on leave.

In its 21 September order, the court held that SAP could not invoke European Union (EU) sanctions to skirt its contractual duties in India at an interim stage. It said that withholding support could expose Nayara’s IT infrastructure to critical bugs, security breaches and system failures, and highlighted Nayara’s role in supplying roughly 8% of India’s energy needs. “For critical infrastructure of this scale, an uninterrupted flow of technical support services is absolutely essential,” read a copy of the order, which Mint has reviewed.

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Case history The dispute began in July 2025, when SAP India Pvt Ltd suspended all critical software support services, including SAP ECC support (maintenance for its legacy core business suite), marketplace access, SSCR keys (developer credentials required to modify SAP source code), and expert services. SAP said this was done after the EU imposed sanctions on Rosneft, a Russian oil refinery that has a 49.13% stake in Nayara.

Nayara approached the Delhi High Court in September 2025, saying the suspension blocked access to software critical for refinery operations and regulatory compliance. The company noted it was unable to implement GST 2.0 updates and argued that the disruption "poses a serious risk to India’s sovereignty and public interest", given that its refinery accounts for 8.5% of the nation’s energy production.

The oil refinery argued that since the contracts were governed by Indian law and payments were made in Indian currency, the German software giant’s attempt to bypass its commitments had no legal standing.

Microsoft precedent This is not the first time a software firm has halted services to Nayara Energy. In July 2025, US tech giant Microsoft also suspended its services, citing EU sanctions. Nayara approached the Delhi High Court seeking an order to compel Microsoft to resume services and honour its contract. Microsoft restored its cloud-based services to the refinery later that month, leading Nayara to withdraw the petition.