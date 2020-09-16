SAP India to complete hiring of 1,600 people by year end

BENGALURU: SAP India is on track to achieve its hiring target of 1,600 this year, majority of whom will be taken on board for its research and development (R&D) division - SAP Labs. India is one of the fastest growing markets for the German technology major, with about 13,000 employees out of its total headcount of 101,150.

“Of the total hiring target, we have already onboarded about 1,100 of them and the remaining 500 open positions will be filled by end of this year," Sindhu Gangadharan, senior vice president and managing director, SAP Labs India, said in an interview.

SAP India’s hiring comes at a time when many IT companies have deferred their recruitment plans, given the challenges arising out of the covid-19 pandemic.

The latest Naukri JobSpeak report, however, indicates that hiring activity has been improving, with IT/software showing 14% growth in August when compared with July.

“During the pandemic, we did not want any of our normal recruitment process to stop, so we switched to e-hiring mode," Gangadharan said. “We leveraged technology to our advantage and used our SAP SuccessFactors recruitment platform to support our hiring process."

This month, SAP also inducted its new batch of 16 startups that would join the 2020-21 cohort of its Startup Studio programme. As part of the programme, the startups will get guidance from SAP experts, an opportunity to co-innovate, and access to the partner ecosystem.

Since the launch in 2016, SAP has so far assisted 33 technology startups in India to build scale. In the current cohort, 55% of startups are in the growth stage while the rest are in early stage.

As part of its expansion plans in India, SAP Labs is in the process of setting up its second campus in Devanahalli in Bengaluru which is expected to be completed in the next 4-5 years. This is part of SAP’s $1 billion investment commitment in R&D in India.

