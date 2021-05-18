SAP Labs India will onboard 1,600 employees in 2021: Sindhu Gangadharan

We are reviewing our second campus investment in a holistic manner. As you are aware, the pandemic has changed the specific dynamics of the physical workplace. It has hastened the realization that work is not a location, but it is what you do. In view of this fundamental shift that has occurred, organizations are adapting to new and changing conditions essential for success. An opportunity to re-imagine the future of work has never been more vital, and companies are exploring solutions that fit their best business needs. It is about creating a modern, inclusive, and flexible work environment built on collaboration and trust. It is about converging Work, Workforce and Workplace. We continue to evaluate the patterns that shape the future of work and explore a ‘hybrid’ workplace for greater future resiliency. We will follow up with suitable workplace transformation investments to enable our digital workforce.

