SAP launches Global Bharat program to equip MSMEs with digital technologies

BENGALURU : German technology firm SAP India on Monday launched the Global Bharat program, designed to enable Indian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) become globally competitive by equipping them with digital technologies.

In association with Nasscom Foundation, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Pratham InfoTech Foundation, the program further compliments government of India’s vision to empower the MSME sector by providing them access to global marketplace, digital skilling for the workforce and transforming business processes, SAP India said in a statement.

According to SAP, 80% of the company’s customer base comprises of SMEs that have adopted digital technologies and witnessed exponential growth.

As part of providing access to the global marketplace, MSMEs will have open access to B2B marketplace SAP Ariba Discovery, where buyers can post their sourcing needs and the suppliers on Ariba Network can respond with their ability to deliver the goods and services, with no fees through 31 December.

For reskilling its workforce, business owners will have access to SAP India’s digital skilling initiative Code Unnati’s 240 courses on digital finance, soft skills, and productivity technologies. The curated courses will be made available through a mobile application for people to access via their android smartphone devices. Under this digital literacy program, SAP India has already trained over 1 million youth through 1,500 physical training centres.

Through Global Bharat, SAP India will also offer MSMEs access to their enterprise resource planning (ERP) software through the Business One Starter Pack on the cloud made available at competitive rates.

“Global Bharat is our endeavour to enable MSMEs to augment business operations and re-access critical processes that overcome inefficiencies and make them globally competitive," said Deb Deep Sengupta, president and managing director, SAP Indian Subcontinent.

“The impact of the pandemic on economy and businesses has been felt majorly by MSMEs across the country. Being a potential 29% contributor to India’s GDP and providing employment to over 111 million people, it is imperative to strengthen the sector for the revival of the country’s economy," Sengupta added.

