SAP launches metaverse initiative to accelerate cloud adoption in India

On the metaverse experience platform, “users will be immersed into an outside-in view of SAP solutions based on their business profile, industry, and size," SAP said. “Existing and prospective customers can create their own digital avatars with a front row view of how they can speed-up their cloud migration and digital transformation initiatives. They will get a first-hand experience of relevant SAP cloud offerings to address their business requirements as well as facilitate interactions with other existing users on the platform."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}