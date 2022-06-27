SAP launches metaverse initiative to accelerate cloud adoption in India

Targeted at digital-first clients, SAP said its ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers across phases of their digital transformation to experience the full range of ‘Rise with SAP’ offerings
German tech major SAP AG on Monday launched its initiative on metaverse, aimed at accelerating cloud adoption among Indian enterprises.
Targeted at digital-first clients, SAP said its ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers across phases of their digital transformation to experience the full range of ‘Rise with SAP’ offerings and enable them to “reimagine" processes for improved business outcomes.
SAP has been applying digital twin technology – virtual replicas of existing structures, capital goods and industry processes – to help customers gain insights into and predict real scenarios. By expanding into the metaverse, SAP aims to introduce measures to support digital B2B services such as Rise with SAP, SAP’s Digital Core, Procurement, Customer and People Experience solutions.
“Metaverse is a representation of the current experience economy that provides an experiential platform like never before. By leveraging it, we hope to revolutionize various elements of our customer experience and build a network of sustainable cloud companies within a truly digital universe. Our ambition is to engage with thousands of organizations through this platform over the course of this year," said Kulmeet Bawa, president and managing director, SAP Indian subcontinent.
Tech companies across the globe have been quick to enter the metaverse bandwagon ever since Facebook rebranded itself as meta. Even Indian IT services companies like Infosys Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd have launched their own metaverse initiatives.
On the metaverse experience platform, “users will be immersed into an outside-in view of SAP solutions based on their business profile, industry, and size," SAP said. “Existing and prospective customers can create their own digital avatars with a front row view of how they can speed-up their cloud migration and digital transformation initiatives. They will get a first-hand experience of relevant SAP cloud offerings to address their business requirements as well as facilitate interactions with other existing users on the platform."