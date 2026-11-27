German software giant SAP SE is planning to slash around 10,000 jobs, affecting 9% of its global workforce, as it moves to restructure its business for the artificial intelligence (AI) era, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

The total number of job cuts has not been finalised and could change based on labour negotiations, they added.

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What roles could be cut? The report said that all departments within SAP have been asked to identify potential areas for job cuts. Sources told the publication that in particular, the sales and product and engineering departments could see be the worst hit.

Responding to queries, the company told Bloomberg, “SAP continuously reviews its organisation to ensure it remains aligned with its strategy and customer needs.” It declined to comment on planned job cuts, it added.

Speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference last week, SAP's Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam had hinted at likely pink slips in the near future. “Our headcount has increased a little bit over the course of the year,” indicating that they “would be really surprised” with no reversal in this trend.

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Job cuts, AI focus: What changes at SAP? Notably, the Walldorf-headquartered MNC also reorganised its board twice this year, as CEO Christian Klein is pushing an AI-first strategy, the report said, adding that two of its six board members are set to leave in March 2027.

Klein took over as product lead this year after Muhammad Alam did not renew his contract which ends in March; and Sales chief Thomas Saueressig last week said he will leave SAP to become CEO of Ionos Group SE, it added.

According to the sources in the report, the company’s leadership will continue to redesign how it develops and sells products and Klein is considering embedding AI tools into SAP’s applications. Notably, earlier attempts to introduce AI products were not so successful, it added.

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About SAP SE As per the report, SAP has usually announced major restructurings in the second half of January alongside its full-year results. The last time such a decision was made was in 2024, when some 10,000 roles were cut. Handled through voluntary departures and retraining workers, the exercise cost around €3 billion ($3.3 billion) and took over a year. The total number of employees remaining relatively flat as SAP hired for new positions the same year, it added.

SAP has its largest number of employees in Germany and the labour council had in 2026 negotiated an employment guarantee through 2028. Globally, the software major has over 1,10,000 employees across offices, it added.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

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