SAP's Qualtrics files for IPO, each share to cost in the $20-$24 range

Software seller Qualtrics International, owned by German software giant SAP, filed for what could be one of the first U.S. initial public offerings of 2021, offering up to $100 million.

Qualtrics, which SAP acquired for $8 billion two years ago and makes customer-survey software, said in a filing Monday it plans to sell an undetermined number of shares for $20 to $24 each. Its paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission listed a placeholder amount of $100 million, which will likely change once it sets the amount of stock that it plans to market.

The company will have two classes of common stock upon completion of the offering, with SAP America Inc set to own all 423.2 million Class B shares and remain the controlling shareholder.

The company also said it had applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "XM" and expects the IPO price to be between $20 and $24 apiece.

Total revenue of Qualtrics, which gathers real-time feedback from customers to help analyse how a firm's products or services are performing, rose about 32% to $550 million in the nine months ended Sept. 30.

Net loss also narrowed to $258 million during the period from $860.4 million a year earlier, as existing customers bought upgrades and as Qualtrics acquired new customers.

Qualtrics revealed in the filing that investment firm Silver Lake agreed on Dec. 23 to buy $550 million of shares of its Class A common stock in a private placement, including $225 million in stock at the IPO price and the rest at $21.64 per share.

Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the listing.

