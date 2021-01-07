SAP to invest 500 crore to accelerate multi-cloud strategy in India

BENGALURU : German technology major SAP SE on Thursday said it would invest ₹500 crore in India to localize and offer customers the flexibility of a multi-cloud environment. SAP will make available its multiple cloud solutions in India data centres.

“SAP’s commitment to support India’s growth vision remains a top priority, and we are determined to achieve this with deeper collaboration with our customers, ecosystem and the government," said Scott Russell, president, SAP Asia Pacific Japan. “Our investment in India is toward accelerating the nation’s digital agenda and our customers’ transformation in the cloud."

With a diverse business-to-business cloud portfolio, SAP India is focussing on addressing the demands of its local customers. “SAP further fortified its commitment to enterprises with the benefits of integrated cloud technologies to deliver the greatest flexibility and be data compliant under the upcoming Personal Data Protection Bill," the company said in a statement.

In May, SAP launched its Commerce Cloud and S/4 HANA Cloud on its India data centre to help domestic enterprises meet end-to-end customer demands, make commerce frictionless while ensuring compliance with the data protection bill.

“Today, customers are seeking scalability, faster deployment, data compliancy and cost-effective solutions to enable innovation and achieve prompt business outcomes," said Kulmeet Bawa, president & MD, SAP Indian Subcontinent. “SAP intends to advance the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) by leveraging an agile and scalable cloud technology that is co-developed in India and now made available in local data centres to help Indian enterprises recalibrate their businesses to run better," he added.

As customers look to move at an accelerated speed to the cloud for greater resiliency, SAP said the company is prepared to respond to local market requirements and help enterprises harness their data faster to become future ready.

