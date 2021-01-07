SAP to invest 500 crore to accelerate multi-cloud strategy in India

“Today, customers are seeking scalability, faster deployment, data compliancy and cost-effective solutions to enable innovation and achieve prompt business outcomes," said Kulmeet Bawa, president & MD, SAP Indian Subcontinent. “SAP intends to advance the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) by leveraging an agile and scalable cloud technology that is co-developed in India and now made available in local data centres to help Indian enterprises recalibrate their businesses to run better," he added.