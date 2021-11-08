Sapio Analytics acquires KGS Microsystems LLP

“The anonymized intelligence driven out of the digitization by KGS Microsystems LLP, and its deep trust-based access to various clients in law enforcement, publications, heritage libraries, defense and PSUs, shall help Sapio significantly multiply its value. Our A.I. is powered by intelligence from the voice of millions of citizens, and more than a dozen world leaders and domain experts. Now, with KGS Microsystems LLP, invaluable intelligence from the analogue world shall also power our A.I. government systems", says Hardik Somani, Director and COO of Sapio Analytics.