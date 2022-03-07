Sara Ali Khan invests in casual wear brand The Souled Store

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Souled Store was started by Vedang Patel, Harsh Lal, Aditya Sharma and Rohin Samtaney. In August 2021, The Souled Store raised ₹75 crore led by Elevation Capital
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has invested an undisclosed amount in casual wear apparel brand The Souled Store.
The Souled Store is India’s has merchandising partnerships with the likes of Disney, Warner Bros., WWE, IPL, Viacom18, among others. The brand’s current product portfolio includes top wear, bottom wear, inner wear and active wear for men and women. Although largely online, The Souled Store currently has five offline stores, with more in the pipeline.
The Souled Store was started by Vedang Patel, Harsh Lal, Aditya Sharma and Rohin Samtaney. In August 2021, The Souled Store raised ₹75 crore led by Elevation Capital. The investment round also saw participation from angel investors including, Delhivery co-founder Sahil Barua; Gunjan Soni, chief executive officer, Zalora; Revant Bhate, co-founder, Mosaic Wellness; Ramakant Sharma, founder, Livspace among others.
Celebrities have been expanding their range of investments with several backing start-ups. From Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone and Varun Dhawan, most are doubling up as active investors.
Khan said The Souled Store has carved a niche for itself in the casual wear space in a short span of time. “Being an ardent pop-culture lover, and a firm believer in originality and comfort being as important as fashion, I see the brand as a perfect fit to invest in," she said.
“Khan’s quirky and experimental styling best reflects our brand image; we couldn’t have found a better investor and partner," said Rohin Samtaney, co-founder, The Souled Store.
