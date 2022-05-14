Sara Ali Khan launches digital campaign with e-commerce firm Purplle

Sara Ali Khan launches digital campaign with e-commerce firm Purplle2 min read . 01:20 PM IST
- The digital campaign was published on the actor’s social platforms and will be amplified across languages via digital and social channels.
E-commerce firm Purplle has launched its latest brand campaign “Har Indian Ka Beauty Destination". The campaign shows a diverse group of friends, from across the country, who find their perfect match on the beauty e-commerce platform. Brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan, dressed in a Manish Malhotra outfit, encourages girls to fearlessly explore their beauty needs and embrace their diversity, the company said.
Nippun Aneja, chief business officer of the firm said, “Beauty is very personal and exploratory. Today, with digital breaking access barriers, the beauty experience is full of personalized solutions. Powered by a strong technology backbone, our positioning encourages women to explore the pleasures of beauty, with a wide range of genuine certified products delivered across 18,000 pin codes. With this, we truly are Har Indian ka Beauty Destination."
Sara Ali Khan said, “I hope many young girls can resonate with our campaign and, whatever their definition of beauty, they can truly indulge in all that they “heart" on the brand. For the campaign, we brought alive the brand’s personality of being trendy, yet super fun and relatable"
Digital spends will clock a third of all advertising spends in India, found a report by advertising agency Dentsu India titled Digital Advertising in India 2022.
Out of an expected total advertising of ₹93,119 crore, digital advertising will account for Rs. 35,809 crore by 2023 at 14.75% CAGR. The report added that it expects the advertising industry to reach ₹81,025 crore by the end of this year, 2022, with a growth of 14.6%.
The Indian advertising industry in 2021 stood at ₹70,715 crore, having grown at 18.6% over 2020. The report added that the digital advertising industry has witnessed a growth in market size from ₹15,782 crore in 2020 to ₹21,353 crore in 2021, growing at 35.3% CAGR. Digital media is expected to grow at 29.5% CAGR till 2023, it said.