Sara Ali Khan to endorse Mamaearth’s hair care range

NEW DELHI: Direct-to-consumer personal care brand Mamaearth on Tuesday announced that it has appointed actor Sara Ali Khan as brand ambassador for its hair care range. The young actor will be seen in multiple brand campaigns across various media platforms.

Toxin free and PETA certified brand Mamaearth is owned by Honasa Consumer Pvt Limited (HCPL) that operates digital-first brands in the fast moving consumer goods segment.

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Mamaearth, said, “We are a brand founded by millennials for millennials. As a purpose-driven brand, we intend to serve a greater goal along with creating great quality products that are safe and effective. Sara is a voice that the youth resonate with and we strongly feel that she would be able to advocate the brand‘s ideology and further our cause."

Khan joins actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra who has been associated with Mamaearth since 2018 as an investor and celebrity endorser. In March, Mamaearth released its first national television campaign featuring Kundra to promote brand’s facewash range. Hereon, Kundra will be seen promoting the skincare products of Mamaearth while Khan will endorse the hair care range comprising shampoo, conditioner, hair mask and oil.

Launched in 2016, Mamaearth has created a product portfolio of over 120 products catering to over five million customers in 1,000 cities. It retails across both online and offline platforms. It is available on brand’s own website as well as third party e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart, and over 4,000 stores across the country.

Mamaearth is backed by investors such as Sequoia India, Stellaris Ventures, Fireside Ventures, Marico‘s Rishabh Mariwala, Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra among others. Till date, it has raised a total funding of over $23.3 million.

