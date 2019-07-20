Sara Ali Khan to endorse new series for Vivo

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has roped in Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan to endorse its upcoming S-series range of smartphones. The 23-year-old Khan will feature in the brand's advertising campaign starting August, the company said in a media statement.

"Our association with sports activities or Bollywood superstars resonate with our commitment of being trustworthy, committed to India and innovative. When we were first designing the S1, the first device from the all new S series, we were clear that we wanted to make a device that was both a style benchmark and packed in powerful features. And Sara was the perfect reflection of these aspects," said Nipun Marya, director brand strategy, Vivo India.

India's smartphone market has become more competitive with Chinese brands trying to sell more phones to Indian consumers. In the first quarter of 2019, Vivo had a market share of 12%, up from 6% in the year-ago period, according to data from research firm Counterpoint. Chinese brands have been cornering a higher share in India's smartphone market where they now hold over 65% share, Counterpoint said in its research note on June 9 that Xiaomi leads the smartphone market in India. Brand Vivo has been associated with Bollywood actors such as Aamir Khan and sporting events such as the IPL and invested in media properties such as ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ and ‘Big Boss' (Tamil).

Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath and was last seen in Simmba, has been grabbing endorsement deals across brands. Khan, just two-films old, already endorses apparel brand Puma, beverage brand Fanta, and personal care brand Veet. She is also the face of jewellery brand Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited (TBZ).