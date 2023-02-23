Saraswat Bank partners Tagit to deploy omnichannel banking
Tagit’s Mobeix platform will provide the bank’s retail and business banking customers with seamless orchestration of services across mobile and web, comprehensive features, outstanding UX and robust security. This will increase market reach, faster time-to-market and enhance customer engagement.
New Delhi: Saraswat Bank has partnered with Tagit to implement omnichannel digital banking solutions for its retail and corporate customers. Under the agreement, the bank will use Tagit’s Mobeix Digital Banking platform to enhance customer experience by offering a comprehensive set of digital services securely, anytime, anywhere.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×