Saraswat Bank partners Tagit to deploy omnichannel banking

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2023, 05:59 PM IST Livemint
Tagit’s Mobeix platform will provide the bank’s retail and business banking customers with seamless orchestration of services across mobile and web, comprehensive features, outstanding UX and robust security. This will increase market reach, faster time-to-market and enhance customer engagement.

New Delhi: Saraswat Bank has partnered with Tagit to implement omnichannel digital banking solutions for its retail and corporate customers. Under the agreement, the bank will use Tagit’s Mobeix Digital Banking platform to enhance customer experience by offering a comprehensive set of digital services securely, anytime, anywhere.

The Mobeix platform will provide the bank’s retail and business banking customers with seamless orchestration of services across mobile and web, comprehensive features, outstanding UX and robust security. This will increase the market reach, faster time-to-market and enhance customer engagement.

“Our association with Tagit is one such initiative to provide an omnichannel facility to our customers through new mobile B=banking and internet banking application. This will provide enhanced accessibility and enriched user experience through seamless user journey," said Gautam Thakur, chairman, Saraswat Bank.

“With a strong local presence and expertise in the Indian market, Tagit is delighted to support the Bank to realise its vision of accelerating digital transformation to keep pace with the digital revolution," Sandeep Bagaria, chief executive, Tagit, said.

As of March 2022, the bank with its spread across six states--Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka--had business of over 71,000 crores and a net profit of 275.02 crore. Bad loans were at 0.65%.

