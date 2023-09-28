Saregama acquires majority stake in digital entertainment company Pocket Aces
Saregama will acquire 51.8% shares for ₹174 crore with a clear path to further acquire another 41% stake in the next 15 months at pre-agreed multiples
RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group-owned music label Saregama has acquired a majority stake in digital entertainment company Pocket Aces Pictures Pvt Ltd, the company said in a statement. Saregama will acquire 51.8% shares for ₹174 crore with a clear path to further acquire another 41% stake in the next 15 months at pre-agreed multiples. The transaction is an all-cash deal.