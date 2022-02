Saregama Ltd on Tuesday said its board will consider a stock split on 24 February, according to an exchange filing.

The board will consider a proposal for sub-division of the equity shares of the Company having a face value of ₹10 each in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, the company said.

On Tuesday, Saregama shares have recovered from intraday lows, trading over 2% higher at ₹4,249 on NSE.

A stock split happens when a company divides its stock into more shares. However, the total value of holdings remains unchanged, which means the price of the shares falls proportionately. This is typically seen as a means of boosting liquidity by making shares affordable for small-scale and retail investors.

