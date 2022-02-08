Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Saregama board to consider stock split on 24 Feb; shares surge

Saregama board to consider stock split on 24 Feb; shares surge

Saregama shares recovered from lows on Tuesday, trading 1.20% higher at 4,200 on NSE.
1 min read . 03:25 PM IST Livemint

  • The board will consider a proposal for sub-division of the equity shares of the company having a face value of 10 each in such manner as may be determined, Saregama said in a filing.

Saregama Ltd on Tuesday said its board will consider a stock split on 24 February, according to an exchange filing.

The board will consider a proposal for sub-division of the equity shares of the Company having a face value of 10 each in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, the company said.

On Tuesday, Saregama shares have recovered from intraday lows, trading over 2% higher at 4,249 on NSE.

A stock split happens when a company divides its stock into more shares. However, the total value of holdings remains unchanged, which means the price of the shares falls proportionately. This is typically seen as a means of boosting liquidity by making shares affordable for small-scale and retail investors.

