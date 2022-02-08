Saregama board to consider stock split on 24 Feb; shares surge

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On Tuesday, Saregama shares have recovered from intraday lows, trading over 2% higher at ₹4,249 on NSE.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A stock split happens when a company divides its stock into more shares. However, the total value of holdings remains unchanged, which means the price of the shares falls proportionately. This is typically seen as a means of boosting liquidity by making shares affordable for small-scale and retail investors.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!