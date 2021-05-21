Saregama targets children through new Carvaan edition

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Music label Saregama has launched a special Chhota Bheem edition of Carvaan Mini Kids, a product for the kids segment that it had brought out in October 2020. Offering solutions to daily problems like increased screen time, kids’ boredom and more, the latest offering is designed for kids aged between 2-10 years and comes pre-loaded with stories, rhymes, learning topics and mantras, the company said in a statement. It is priced at ₹2,990.

More recently, it signed a licensing partnership with Swedish audio streaming service Spotify for India, which means the label’s entire catalogue is now available for users in the country. With music catalogues spanning eras and over 25 languages, Saregama’s list of more than 100,000 songs includes film, Carnatic, Hindustani classical and devotional music.

Spotify users in India can tune in to Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi and RD Burman tracks and choose from playlists such as This is Kishore Kumar, This is Asha Bhosle, Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Old is Gold and others.

The label has also entered into a partnership with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for three upcoming projects, including Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, his next untitled directorial and his first non-film Hindi originals album which will have music composed by him.

Last year, Saregama had also struck a global licensing deal with Facebook under which the Indian music company's entire catalogue will be available on the social media platform and its video sharing app Instagram.