Sarepta Says Another Patient Died After Receiving Gene Therapy

(Bloomberg) -- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. said another patient has died from acute liver failure after receiving one of its gene therapies, putting additional pressure on the biotech company after the recent deaths of two teenage boys.

A company spokesperson said a patient had died of acute liver failure last month in an early-stage trial of a gene therapy to treat limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, which often weakens muscles around the hips and shoulders. The company told regulators and investigators about the death “in an appropriate and timely manner,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“While we do everything possible to ensure patient safety, there is inherent risk in clinical trials, and we are grateful to the courageous patients and families who participate,” the spokesperson said.

Sarepta has faced pressure after reporting that two teenage boys had recently died of acute liver failure while being treated with Elevidys, a gene therapy approved to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Both of those fatalities occurred in patients who weren’t able to walk because of the muscle-wasting disease.

The company said Wednesday that it had agreed to warn doctors and patients about the risk of liver failure from Elevidys at the request of the US Food and Drug Administration.

On a call with analysts Wednesday, Sarepta executives said that the warning label appeared to resolve the FDA’s concerns with using the gene therapy to treat children who can walk. That same day, the company said it was cutting more than a third of its workforce and pausing several drugs in its pipeline. The moves would contribute to an estimated $400 million in annual cost savings, the company said.

Sarepta said Wednesday it was still in dialogue with the FDA about resolving safety concerns for the other portion of the Duchenne market, people who are no longer able to walk.

