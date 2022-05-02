Hotel management firm Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, part of the Paris-headquartered hospitality firm Groupe Du Louvre has announced the appointment of Jatin Khanna as its new Chief Executive Officer for the brand.

Khanna last worked at the Marriott, handling 32 hotels as vice president, north India, Bhutan and Nepal. He has also earlier served as vice president of operations for Hilton Hotels India.

Anil Madhok, executive chairman of the firm said, “We have, since our inception, worked towards constantly evolving ourselves as an organization. We strive to improve each day. In line with our business philosophy, we are delighted to appoint Khanna as CEO of Sarovar Hotels, effective immediately"

Khanna said, “It’s a sheer delight to join one of the leading and fastest growing hospitality brands in India. I look forward to work with the talented team of Sarovar hotels."

Earlier this year, it was planning to expand its 4-star Sarovar Portico and Golden Tulip brands in India Sarovar Hotels,

India has about 145,000 branded hotel rooms in the country right now and by 2025-26 this figure is set to rise to 1.8 lakh rooms, according to hotel consultancy and advisory Hotelivate.

Amongst the proposed hotel inventory, the upscale segment will remain the most popular with hotel investors and developers. The upper to mid-market and the mid-market segments will be the next most popular category of developments and together will contribute to almost 75% of the new supply that is expected to enter the market over the next five years.