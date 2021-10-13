Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Sarovar Hotels to open 10 new 4-star hotels by 2022

Sarovar Hotels to open 10 new 4-star hotels by 2022

Premium
Sarovar Hotels currently manages more than 95 hotels in 65 destinations in the country as well as overseas.
2 min read . 03:16 PM IST Varuni Khosla

  • Sarovar Hotels will add seven hotels to its Sarovar Portico and 5-star Sarovar Premier brand portfolio in locations like Delhi, Katra and in Andhra Pradesh by 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, part of the Paris-headquartered hospitality firm Groupe Du Louvre, is planning to expand its 4-star Sarovar Portico and Golden Tulip brands in India.

NEW DELHI : Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, part of the Paris-headquartered hospitality firm Groupe Du Louvre, is planning to expand its 4-star Sarovar Portico and Golden Tulip brands in India.

The company will add seven hotels to its Sarovar Portico and 5-star Sarovar Premier brand portfolio in locations like Delhi, Katra and in Andhra Pradesh by 2022, said its managing director Ajay K Bakaya. The company will also launch three Golden Tulip hotels in the same period.

The company will add seven hotels to its Sarovar Portico and 5-star Sarovar Premier brand portfolio in locations like Delhi, Katra and in Andhra Pradesh by 2022, said its managing director Ajay K Bakaya. The company will also launch three Golden Tulip hotels in the same period.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

This year, the business has already signed up five Sarovar Portico hotels in locations like Gurugram, Greater Noida, Mussoorie and Dibrugarh.

The 27-year-old company currently manages more than 95 hotels in 65 destinations in the country as well as overseas. It has properties in the 3-, 4- and 5-star categories under its four brands -- Sarovar Premiere and Portico, Golden Tulip and 3-star brand Hometel.

Bakaya added that for the company, typically, the 100+ room brand Sarovar Portico does better than any of its other brands. It currently has about 60 Sarovar Portico hotels.

While business for many hotel companies is gradually inching back, average room rates for Sarovar are getting closer to normal, Bakaya said. "Occupancies too are at 80% of pre-covid covid-19 levels. This year from July to September, we have had a steady straight-line growth and we see that we will come back to pre-covid levels in the next six months," he added.

India has about 145,000 branded hotel rooms in the country right now and by 2025-26 this figure is set to rise to 1.8 lakh rooms, according to hotel consultancy and advisory Hotelivate.

Among the proposed hotel inventory, the upscale segment will remain the most popular with hotel investors and developers. The upper to mid-market and the mid-market segments will be the next most popular category of developments and together will contribute to almost 75% of the new supply that is expected to come in over the next five years.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

In covid year, CEOs’ pay packets got fat, workers earne ...

Premium

Rupee crumbles as its old nemesis returns

Premium

Promoters  may  bring $400  million into Vodafone Idea

Premium

Talace, the Tata company that has transport ambitions b ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!