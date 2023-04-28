Sarovar set to expand with 10 hotels this year1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 10:05 PM IST
The hospitality management firm’s international portfolio is also growing at a steady pace with its first operational hotel in Lusaka, Zambia, and a hotel each in Kampala in Uganda and Hargeisa in Somaliland slated to open early 2024.
NEW DELHI : Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, part of Paris-based hospitality firm Groupe Du Louvre, plans to open 10 hotels in 2023 in key pilgrimage and leisure destinations in India, including markets where it will make its debut, a senior company executive said.
