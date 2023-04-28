Sarovar set to expand with 10 hotels this year

France’s Groupe de Louvre had bought a majority stake in Sarovar Hotels in India in 2017 for an undisclosed sum. The company currently runs about 102 hotels across India and is looking to add about 10 hotels a year to its portfolio. However, Sarovar owns only three hotels as it follows a debt free model. Going forward, it aims to focus on getting a foothold in markets like the Northeast, Varanasi and Patna where it currently doesn’t have a presence. In addition to Sarovar, the company is also focused on building its four-star Golden Tulip brand, which competes with Courtyard By Marriott and Four Points by Sheraton in India. The company has meanwhile trimmed some of the older Golden Tulip hotels and reduced the total portfolio to nine from 30, and will be adding two to three hotels a year under this brand.

