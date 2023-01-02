SarvaGram Fin to raise $40 mn from TVS Capital, Temasek, others

“The company currently has five credit products under its portfolio, i.e. business loans (28%), farm loans (32%), personal loans (25%), home loans (6%) and gold loans (8%). The company offers these credit products to semi-urban/rural households. It follows brick and mortar business model for the purpose of its lead generation and currently has 50 branches as on 31 March 2022, as compared to nine on 31 March 2021, primarily in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The company has also started its operations in Rajasthan and Karnataka, and plans to further expand its operations in the states," Crisil said in the report.