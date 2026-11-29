Sarvam co-founder Pratyush Kumar said at Groww Next ’26 in Bengaluru on Saturday that the company's upcoming trillion-parameter model, which the Bengaluru-based startup is building from scratch in India, will cost $150-200 million across data, compute and research.

Sarvam first announced the model at Epoch, its developer conference, on July 30. At the time, Sarvam said, according to the Financial Express, that the model would compete in coding, cybersecurity, simulation and science, and would be ready within six months.

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The model will be nearly 10 times the size of Sarvam’s current flagship, the 105-billion-parameter Sarvam 105B, the report added. In October, Kumar had said the model should be out in February. “We are still setting up the GPU cluster to train the model, and training typically takes three to four months once the cluster is ready,” Kumar had said.

Besides Sarvam, the only developer building a model of that size in India is BharatGen, a government-funded consortium led by IIT Bombay.

Sarvam's business line Kumar reportedly said that while Sarvam is building the trillion-parameter model, the company is pushing to earn revenue from its other products, as the company needs to show a business line to raise capital at the multiples India deserves.

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“There are only two businesses in AI. One is to build models, second is to manufacture tokens,” he said. Building models is extremely capital intensive, while running models for customers brings in revenue, he added.

The revenue push runs across Sarvam’s products. Sarvam’s voice AI now handles 750 million minutes a year and should reach a billion by March, Kumar was quoted as saying.

Over the past six months, Sarvam has launched coding, cybersecurity, chat and co-work products.

On November 16, Sarvam also launched Token Factory, a service that lets developers and businesses use AI models running on Sarvam’s GPUs in India, paying for the tokens, or chunks of text, the models process and generate.

Besides Sarvam’s own 105-billion-parameter model, Token Factory offers open-weight models from Google and from Chinese developers DeepSeek, Moonshot AI and Zhipu AI.

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Sarvam will also launch a compute rental service next month, Kumar said. Under the service, companies can rent computing power from Sarvam and build their own AI on Sarvam’s full stack.

The stack includes Sarvam’s AI models, the option to train custom models, and ready-made tools for coding, cybersecurity and handling documents.

The companies will own and run the AI systems they build. Their employees can learn to use Sarvam’s stack through Sarvam Forward, the company’s training course.

“Banks, oil and gas firms and manufacturers increasingly want to run AI in-house because they do not want their data going to outside AI providers or to depend on those providers for cost and access,” Kumar added.

In November, Sarvam announced that Sashikumar Sreedharan, most recently Managing Director for India at Google Cloud, has joined as President and Chief Business Officer.

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Sreedharan will run Sarvam's business across enterprises and government, and widen its work with digital-native companies, developers and partners. Marketing, Finance, Forward Deployed Engineering, Service Delivery and Commercial Operations will also fall under him, the company had said.

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