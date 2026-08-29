Sashidhar Jagdishan to exit HDFC Bank in October 2026: 5 key events India's largest private bank saw in 2026

HDFC Bank Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan will leave the lender on October 26, 2026, after deciding against seeking another term at the helm. His decision, announced on August 29, brings months of uncertainty over the bank's leadership succession to an end.

The development follows several important changes at the senior-management and board levels in recent months. Here is a timeline of the key events that preceded Jagdishan's decision.

March 2026: HDFC Bank Chairman resigns HDFC Bank's part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty unexpectedly stepped down from the lender's board on March 19.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why is Sashidhar Jagdishan stepping down as CEO of HDFC Bank? ⌵ Sashidhar Jagdishan has decided not to seek reappointment when his term ends on October 26, 2026, amidst growing uncertainty over the bank's leadership succession. 2 What significant events led to Sashidhar Jagdishan's decision to step down? ⌵ Key events include the resignation of HDFC Bank's chairman, disciplinary actions against senior executives, and a significant drop in HDFC Bank's share prices due to leadership uncertainty. 3 How has Sashidhar Jagdishan's leadership impacted HDFC Bank's performance? ⌵ Under Jagdishan’s leadership, HDFC Bank saw strong profit growth, including a reported profit of ₹74,670 crore for FY26, driven by the successful completion of the HDFC Ltd merger. 4 What is the process for selecting a successor for the HDFC Bank CEO position? ⌵ HDFC Bank's board has decided to fast-track the process of selecting Jagdishan’s successor to ensure a smooth transition before his term ends. 5 Should investors be concerned about HDFC Bank following Jagdishan's exit? ⌵ Investor concerns may arise as the bank navigates the leadership transition, especially given the recent drop in share prices, highlighting the importance of identifying a capable successor.

Sashidhar Jagdishan's resignation was among the first major developments to raise questions about the bank's senior leadership and succession planning.

June 2026: Rajiv Kumar appointed chairman-designate

View full Image View full Image Sashidhar Jagdishan's stepping down in October was among the first major developments to raise questions about HDFC Bank's senior leadership and succession planning.

On June 29, HDFC Bank appointed former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar as an additional independent director and designated him as part-time chairman.

His appointment remains subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The same day, the bank also named Puneet Sharma as CFO-designate. Sharma is scheduled to assume the chief financial officer's position from December 1, 2026.

July 2026: Disciplinary action against HDFC Bank's senior executives The leadership situation took another turn in July when HDFC Bank's board initiated disciplinary action against three senior executives, including Jagdishan and the bank's CFO, following an internal investigation.

On July 27, the executives were issued warning letters and were reportedly asked to pay a penalty of ₹1 lakh, based on the information provided by the bank.

August 2026: HDFC Bank shares hit a 2.5-year low Concerns surrounding the lender's leadership succession continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

On August 27, HDFC Bank shares came under renewed pressure and touched a 2.5-year low as uncertainty over Jagdishan's future continued to concern the market.

Two days later, on August 29, Jagdishan formally informed the board that he would not seek reappointment as managing director and CEO.

The board said it had attempted to persuade him to reconsider his decision, but Jagdishan reaffirmed his decision to step down.

Jagdishan to retire on October 26 HDFC Bank said Jagdishan will retire from the bank's services at the close of business on October 26, 2026.

The board has decided to accelerate the process of identifying and appointing his successor, with the objective of completing the process well ahead of the required timeline.

In its exchange filing, the bank acknowledged Jagdishan's contribution to its growth and stability during his tenure. It also highlighted his role in the successful completion of the merger between HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank.

Exit follows earlier reappointment comments Jagdishan's decision comes several months after he told NDTV Profit that he was interested in seeking another term as MD and CEO. At the time, he had also emphasised that any reappointment would be subject to the board's established process.

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"There is a fair amount of robust and very transparent process which is undertaken by the nomination commission of the board," he had said.

The eventual decision not to seek reappointment has therefore brought an end to a prolonged period of speculation surrounding the lender's top management.

The leadership issue has been a persistent overhang for HDFC Bank's shares in recent months.

Macquarie had earlier said that the outcome of Jagdishan's tenure would be important in determining whether concerns surrounding the bank's leadership would subside or continue to weigh on its stock.