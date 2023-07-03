SAT asks Sebi to file reply in Care Ratings chief's plea

SAT asks Sebi to file reply in Care Ratings chief's plea1 min read 03 Jul 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Mokashi in his plea before the tribunal challenged Sebi's 20 April order for barring him from engaging with any Sebi-registered intermediaries for two years
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India to file a reply to a plea filed by former CARE Ratings' chief, Rajesh Mokashi. Mokashi in his plea before the tribunal challenged Sebi's 20 April order for barring him from engaging with any Sebi-registered intermediaries for two years. A bench led by Justice Tarun Agarwala stated that an interim relief could not be granted at this stage and posted the matter for final hearing on 17 August.
