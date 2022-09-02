SAT dismisses plea against TMB IPO

SAT dismisses plea against TMB IPO1 min read . 11:17 PM IST
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Friday dismissed all appeals filed by minority shareholders of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) against its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). The public offer is slated to open on Monday and close Wednesday.
A bench led by Justice Tarun Agarawala said, “All appeals have been dismissed since they do not have any merit". The detailed order is awaited.
“The shareholders may prefer an appeal with the Supreme Court; however a final decision has not been taken yet," said a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Three shareholders, Robert and Ardis James Co, East River Holdings Ltd, and Swiss Re Investors (Mauritius) Ltd -- in an appeal before SAT had sought a stay on the IPO.
They cited concerns over the offer for sale (OFS) being scrapped and the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) decision-making process in approving the public offer. The bank had originally planned an OFS and a fresh issue of shares when it filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in September 2021. However, it later scrapped the decision on the OFS.
The investors argued that TMB needs to file a fresh DRHP with Sebi. The regulator, however, did not find merit in the argument and did not ask the bank to file a fresh DRHP, allowing it instead to go ahead with its public issue. This led the three investors to file petitions before SAT to adjudicate on the matter.
The minority shareholders contested this Sebi exemption on the grounds that the shareholder resolution only gave the board authority to modify the OFS’s size, not to revoke it entirely. This argument was rejected by SAT.
Meanwhile, the bank said it has raised ₹363.53 crore from 10 anchor investors by allotting over 7.12 million equity shares at ₹510 apiece.