SAT expresses concern over Sebi's decision on Goenka's role in Zee group1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 01:13 PM IST
The bench asked Sebi to file a reply in the matter by 4 September and a rejoinder thereafter by Goenka by 7 September. The matter will be heard for final disposal on 8 September.
Mumbai: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday said that it is ‘not satisfied’ with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) recent confirmatory order against Zee's former MD CEO, Punit Goenka, that barred him from holding any key managerial position in Zee group companies.