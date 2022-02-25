SAT order disputes Sebi oversight on auditors

The notice also alleged that the company had manipulated its financials and failed to make disclosures. It said the promoters of DCHL, who are also the owners of Deccan Chronicle Marketeers (DCM), had transferred loans on the last day of the financial year and reverted them on the first day of the next year, thus providing misleading financial information such as understatement of outstanding loans and interest, and financial changes in the annual reports for the financial years 2008-09, 2009-10, and 2010-11.