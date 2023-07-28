SAT overturns Sebi order against Ambani brothers

SAT overturns Sebi order against Ambani brothers2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 11:15 PM IST
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has overturned a ?25 crore ($3.4 million) penalty imposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Reliance Industries Holding, and eight other entities for alleged violation of takeover regulations. SAT cited "inexplicable and inordinate" delay on Sebi's part as the reason for setting aside the penalty. The tribunal also directed Sebi to refund the penalty amount within four weeks. Sebi had accused the Ambani brothers and their companies of breaching takeover regulations in a case dating back over two decades.
Mumbai: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Friday set aside the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) April 2021 penalty of ₹25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Reliance Industries Holding, and eight other entities for alleged violation of takeover regulations in a more than two-decade-old case.
