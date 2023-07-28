SAT overturns Sebi order against Ambani brothers

Harish Salve, senior counsel for Reliance and the Ambani family, argued that imposing an obligation to make an open offer to acquire further shares on persons who have acquired warrants was nothing but a retrospective application of the SAST Regulations. It was contended that the plain language of the SAST Regulations makes it clear that the regulation does not apply retrospectively. Salve also informed the bench that SAST regulations came into force on or after 20 February 1997 and, therefore, the question of applying the SAST regulations retrospectively did not arise.