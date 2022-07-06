SAT quashes Sebi order for non-disclosures by ArcelorMittal

A bench led by Justice Tarun Agarwala said “The impugned order dated March 28, 2022 cannot be sustained and is quashed. The appeal is allowed with no order as to costs. However, it will be open to the respondent Sebi to initiate proceedings for the relevant period against the relevant entities.”
MUMBAI :The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday quashed the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) March order that imposed a penalty on ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd for not making requisite disclosures under Sebi’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements, regulations.
ArcelorMittal was formerly known as Essar Steel India Ltd.
ArcelorMittal was formerly known as Essar Steel India Ltd.
ArcelorMittal was formerly known as Essar Steel India Ltd.
This comes after the regulator in its 28 March order imposed a penalty of ₹2 lakh on ArcelorMittal for violation of Sebi regulations.
In October 2019, Sebi’s adjudicating officer had issued a show-cause notice to ArcelorMittal asking to show cause why an inquiry should not be initiated and a penalty should not be imposed on it for non-disclosures pertaining to the issuance of non-convertible debentures in 2011.
The imposition of ₹2 lakh fine on the company, however, was at the time, subject to the outcome of appeals by Sebi in some other cases related to insolvency proceedings before the Supreme Court.
Sebi’s appeals were based against SAT’s ruling which held that the regulator cannot initiate action against a company whose resolution plan has already been approved.
After the completion of the corporate insolvency resolution process, Essar (now ArcelorMittal) was acquired. In December 2019, Essar’s management was then taken over by ArcelorMittal India Pvt Ltd.
The top court too upheld the NCLT ruling on approval of the resolution plan.
Essar Steel was admitted to bankruptcy proceedings in August 2017, however the alleged disclosure violations allegedly took place between December 2015 and March 2019.
"... the enforcement of this order shall be subject to the outcome of the appeals in Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd and and Raj Oil Mills Ltd before the Hon'ble Supreme Court," Sebi had said in the March order.
SAT citing its earlier order of Monnet Ispat vs Sebi, the tribunal held that “ ... once a resolution plan has been approved it becomes binding on all creditors including the government and local authorities including the respondent under section 31(1) of the IBC. It is no longer open to the respondent to issue a show cause notice or adjudicate and pass an order of penalty upon the appellant. Consequently, the impugned order cannot be sustained and is quashed. The appeal is accordingly allowed with no order as to costs."
On the other hand, the counsel for Sebi had contended that the decisions of this tribunal in is only confined to the period till the petition was admitted by NCLT but during the pendency of the resolution plan the resolution professional was required to comply with the LODR provisions and in case of non-compliance, the Resolution Professional would be responsible for non-compliance of the provisions.
In this regard, the learned counsel placed reliance upon a circular dated January 03, 2018 issued by Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, a copy of which was placed before the Tribunal. The details of the circular however, were not mentioned in the order.