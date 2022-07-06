SAT quashes Sebi order for non-disclosures by ArcelorMittal

SAT citing its earlier order of Monnet Ispat vs Sebi, the tribunal held that “ ... once a resolution plan has been approved it becomes binding on all creditors including the government and local authorities including the respondent under section 31(1) of the IBC. It is no longer open to the respondent to issue a show cause notice or adjudicate and pass an order of penalty upon the appellant. Consequently, the impugned order cannot be sustained and is quashed. The appeal is accordingly allowed with no order as to costs."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}