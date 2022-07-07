SAT quashes Sebi order on dividend payment by Cairn India

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday quashed a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order in a matter pertaining to non-payment of dividend to Cairn UK Holdings Ltd by Cairn India Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI :The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday quashed a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order in a matter pertaining to non-payment of dividend to Cairn UK Holdings Ltd by Cairn India Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday quashed a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order in a matter pertaining to non-payment of dividend to Cairn UK Holdings Ltd by Cairn India Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd.
A bench led by Justice Tarun Agarwala said, “The impugned order passed by Sebi cannot be sustained and is quashed. The appeal is allowed. We are of the opinion that a prima facie case is made out by the appellant in its complaint. We consequently direct Sebi to initiate an inquiry under the Sebi Act and hold an inquiry in the prescribed manner, and investigate the violations of the Companies Act." SAT said the market regulator must find a logical conclusion in the matter within six months.
A bench led by Justice Tarun Agarwala said, “The impugned order passed by Sebi cannot be sustained and is quashed. The appeal is allowed. We are of the opinion that a prima facie case is made out by the appellant in its complaint. We consequently direct Sebi to initiate an inquiry under the Sebi Act and hold an inquiry in the prescribed manner, and investigate the violations of the Companies Act." SAT said the market regulator must find a logical conclusion in the matter within six months.
The order came after Cairn UK Holdings appealed against an order passed by Sebi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In 2017, Cairn UK Holdings had filed a complaint on Sebi’s SCORES platform against non-payment of dividend worth more than Rs340.64 crore by Cairn India, calling it a violation of Section 127 of the Companies Act. The British company asked Sebi to direct Cairn India to pay the dividend along with an interest of 18% per annum. Section 127 deals with companies that are mandatorily required to transfer dividend that is unclaimed or unpaid for 30 days from the declaration date to a special bank account created by the company.
The tribunal also held that the appellant (Cairn UK) had the right to file an appeal under the Sebi Act upon being rejected on the market regulator’s SCORES platform.
The market regulator disposed of the complaint, saying the unpaid dividend was handed over to the income tax authorities and, thus, it would not be appropriate for Sebi to take any action. Cairn UK challenged the rejection of its complaint in SAT, which instructed Sebi to re-examine the matter in 2019. After re-examining the matter, Sebi dismissed Cairn UK’s complaint, terming as unfounded its allegations that Cairn India violated Section 127 of the Companies Act and Regulation 4(2)(c) of the LODR Regulations. Sebi also said that despite the absence of a categorical directive from the income tax department to withhold dividend payments after the provisional attachment period had expired, it was unclear whether or not the dividend may be released to the appellant.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As a result, Sebi determined that given the mitigating factors, it was unlikely that Cairn India had violated any legal obligations by failing to make the dividend payment.