SAT quashes Sebi penalty on Apollo Tyres in 2003 share buyback case
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) Wednesday quashed the order passed by Securities and Exchange Board of India imposing a fine of ₹65 lakh on Apollo Tyres for violating norms pertaining to buyback of shares back in 2003 and directed the market regulator to refund the deposited penalty amount within four weeks.