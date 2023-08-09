Dark fibre case: SAT sets aside Sebi order on NSE, ex-officials

Dark fibre case: SAT sets aside Sebi order on NSE, ex-officials2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 11:21 PM IST
The case pertains to alleged differential access given by NSE to certain broking firms over dark fibre, an already laid but unused or passive optical fibre unconnected to active electronics or equipment and does not have other data flowing through it.
Mumbai: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday set aside a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order from April 2019 that had directed the National Stock Exchange to disgorge ₹62.5 crore along with interest in the so-called dark fibre case. It also removed the Sebi restriction on Sampark Infotainment providing connectivity services to stock exchanges.