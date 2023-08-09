Dark fibre case: SAT sets aside Sebi order on NSE, ex-officials

The Sebi judgement had spoke of improper management, manipulation, irregular acts, absence of due diligence, misrepresentation and false statements in the dark fibre episode. “The way the co-lo facility has been mismanaged and manipulated by certain trading members with the active connivance of an unauthorised service provider and the officials of NSE, as evident from the discussions and observations made by me in the earlier paragraphs of this order, shows NSE’s apathy towards the principle of transparency, fairness and equity mandated by Sebi on them", Sebi had said in its order.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}